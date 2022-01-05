CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

226 FPUS55 KPSR 051928

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1228 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-052300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1228 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 70.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-052300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1228 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-052300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1228 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light wind in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1128 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1128 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1128 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

