CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

575 FPUS56 KMFR 151007

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

CAZ080-160000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-160000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-160000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-160000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-160000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-160000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

207 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather