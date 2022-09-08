CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

357 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

