CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

344 FPUS56 KMFR 161033

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 5 mph late this morning, then shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 5 mph early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the late

evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather