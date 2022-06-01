CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ 569 FPUS56 KMFR 010900 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 CAZ080-012300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ081-012300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ082-012300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ083-012300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ084-012300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ085-012300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 200 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$