CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ 340 FPUS56 KMFR 160919 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 CAZ080-162300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ081-162300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ082-162300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ083-162300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ084-162300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ085-162300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$