CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

late this evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Widespread frost through the night. Snow level

2500 feet late this evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely

late this evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2700 feet. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow level 2400 feet rising to 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog late this

evening, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Snow showers

likely late this evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely late this

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. New

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1055 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely late this

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. New

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches

except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

4200 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

