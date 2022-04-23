CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

203 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

