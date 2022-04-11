CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ 828 FPUS56 KMFR 111045 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 CAZ080-112300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET... .TODAY...Patchy blowing snow through the day. Rain showers early this morning. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers late this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late this morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 6 to 11 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-112300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-112300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet this morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 4000 feet. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-112300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Patchy blowing snow through the day. Rain and snow showers this morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level 2500 feet this morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-112300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-112300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 344 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches except 5 to 11 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$