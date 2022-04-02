CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow likely

and chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light freezing

rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the west around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

314 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon,

then increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4700 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

