CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind

chill readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

