CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds becoming

north around 5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

