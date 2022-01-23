CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ 108 FPUS56 KMFR 231138 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 CAZ080-240000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ081-240000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-240000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-240000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-240000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-240000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 337 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$