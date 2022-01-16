CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ 097 FPUS56 KMFR 161029 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 CAZ080-170000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-170000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then becoming light this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-170000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$ CAZ083-170000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-170000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming light late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. $$ CAZ085-170000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 229 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. $$