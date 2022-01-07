CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers this

evening. Patchy freezing fog late this evening and overnight.

Snow level 2500 feet this evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog late this evening and overnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Snow level 2700 feet this evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around

5 mph late this evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of freezing fog late this evening and overnight. Snow level

2900 feet this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

early this evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers late this evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog late this evening and overnight. Snow level

2500 feet this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late this evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

early this evening, then slight chance of snow showers late this

evening. Patchy freezing fog late this evening and overnight.

Snow level 2500 feet this evening. Lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

221 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early

this evening, then chance of snow showers late this evening.

Patchy freezing fog late this evening and overnight. Snow level

2800 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph late this evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

