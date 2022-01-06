CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early this evening, then rain and snow

late this evening and overnight. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Patchy dense fog through the day. Snow level 4000 feet lowering

to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level 2500 feet in

the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain late this evening. Rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph late this evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early this evening, then

rain and snow late this evening and overnight. Patchy fog early

this evening. Patchy blowing snow well after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of

freezing fog through the night. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy

freezing fog in the evening. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow late this evening and

overnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph late this evening and

overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Areas of freezing

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely late this evening and

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph late this evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

247 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late

evening and early morning. Rain and snow likely well after

midnight. Snow level 4800 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph late this evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

