CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

CAZ080-061200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-061200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-061200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ083-061200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ084-061200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ085-061200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

