CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-061200- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-061200- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ083-061200- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-061200- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-061200- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 237 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.