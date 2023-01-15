CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

143 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For today, large combined seas of 7 to 10 feet, and west

to northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. For late

tonight through Monday, south to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts to 30 kt and large combined seas of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo Point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind and combined seas will diminish

slightly this afternoon before increasing again tonight. Winds

will turn to the northwest Monday night and remain strong

through much of Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

