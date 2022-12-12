CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island... * Until 115 AM PST. * At 1233 AM PST, a shower capable of producing waterspouts was located near Goleta Point, or 24 nm northeast of Santa Rosa Island, moving northeast at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to 40 knots, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Goleta Point and Santa Barbara Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather