CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 12 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas

15 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 11 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

11 to 15 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

9 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 11 to 13 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very

rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM

PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM

PST this morning.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 10 ft, resulting in hazardous conditions near

harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

