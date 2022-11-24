CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 114 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swell dominated seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 seconds through Friday. Gusty north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt develop late Friday into Saturday and seas build further to 11 to 14 ft, due to a mix of wind waves and moderate northwest swell. * WHERE...All areas with the steepest seas and strongest winds expected south of Gold Beach late Friday into Saturday. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather