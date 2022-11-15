CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

244 AM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

