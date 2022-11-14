Skip to main content
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

336 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 8

to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

