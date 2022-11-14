CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 336 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather