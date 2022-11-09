CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1157 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH TONIGHT... A strong early season storm system will bring a moist and unstable air mass to the coastal waters through tonight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and waterspouts. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather