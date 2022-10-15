CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

246 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one quarter of a nautical mile or less, at

times. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and steep, wind seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...For the Dense Fog Advisory, generally areas inside of

10 nautical miles of the coast. For the Small Craft Advisory,

all areas through late this evening, then primarily areas

beyond 5NM of the coast overnight, retreating southwestward

with time into Saturday morning.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels. Low visibility will make navigation

difficult.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

