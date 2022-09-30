CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 237 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished below Small Craft Advisory criteria, so the advisory has been allowed to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Beyond 7 nm from shore from Coos Bay northward, but closer in to shore south of Charleston and for all areas south of Cape Blanco. Highest winds and steepest seas will be beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT wind-driven seas of 6 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...All areas, but the highest winds and steepest seas will be south of Port Orford through early Saturday. On Saturday, while other areas see winds and seas subside, conditions will remain hazardous to small craft beyond 12 nm from shore south of Cape Blanco and from 12 to 60 nm north of Cape Blanco to Reedsport. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather