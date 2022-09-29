CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS...

A shallow marine layer depth in place across the northern and

outer waters this morning will produce areas of dense fog.

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout

for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at

11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds

20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, all of the waters.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, all of the waters, except

not the northwest portion of the outer waters during Thursday

afternoon and evening.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

