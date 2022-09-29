CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 331 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS... A shallow marine layer depth in place across the northern and outer waters this morning will produce areas of dense fog. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, all of the waters. For the second Small Craft Advisory, all of the waters, except not the northwest portion of the outer waters during Thursday afternoon and evening. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather