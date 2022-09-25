CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1141 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE OUTER COASTAL WATERS AND THE

INNER COASTAL WATERS NORTH OF POINT SAL THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout

for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

