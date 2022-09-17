CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

