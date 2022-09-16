CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 231 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Steep seas 5 to 7 feet, dominated by short period wind waves. * WHERE...Between 3 nm and 20 nm off the coast south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather