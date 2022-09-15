CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 229 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather