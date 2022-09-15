CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

229 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO

5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather