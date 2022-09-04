CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 228 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather