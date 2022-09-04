CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather