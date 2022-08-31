CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

229 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

_____

