CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 249 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT....Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. For the third Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather