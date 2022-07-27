CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

249 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the

second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt and a moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM

to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

