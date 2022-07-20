CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 247 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the second Small Craft ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather