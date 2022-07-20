CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this

evening to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds

20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this

morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, from 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the second Small Craft

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy

waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

