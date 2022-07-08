CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather