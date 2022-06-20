CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

221 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

