CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

259 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 10 to 15 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday

night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.

Winds will continue to diminish and the Small Craft Advisory will

be allowed to expire.

