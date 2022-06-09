CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

402 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM

to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to

9 PM PDT Friday.

Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

