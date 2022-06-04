CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

206 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to

40 kt and seas becoming very steep at 9 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory conditions are expected for near-

shore waters south of Port Orford, with Gales expected beyond

2 nm from shore.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 3 AM PDT

Sunday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 8 AM this morning to

3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt and seas becoming very steep at 12 to 15 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 8 AM PDT this

morning, followed by a Gale Warning, from 8 AM today to 3 AM

PDT Sunday.

