CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

229 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds possible. For

the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to

16 ft at 10 seconds possible.

* WHERE...All areas, with the highest winds and seas expected

north of Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Saturday

afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday

afternoon through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather