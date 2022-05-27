CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 229 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds possible. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 10 seconds possible. * WHERE...All areas, with the highest winds and seas expected north of Port Orford. * WHEN...For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather