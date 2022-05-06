CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 251 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. 10 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather