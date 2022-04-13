CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

149 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 6 to 9 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM

and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have fallen below advisory level and should

continue the downward trend this morning.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

