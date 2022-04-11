CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

259 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet at 17 seconds

expected. For the second Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet at 16 seconds.

For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT Tuesday.

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 17 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet expected,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

seas 9 to 14 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

