CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 214 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG IN THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING... A shallow marine layer will continue to bring areas of dense fog this morning. Visibility will be below one nautical mile at times. Conditions will likely improve by late morning. Reduce speeds and watch for exposed rocks and other vessels. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____