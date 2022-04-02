CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

308 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to

12 feet at 9 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

3 PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon

through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 10 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

