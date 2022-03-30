CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 224 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft expected. Very steep and hazardous seas of 10 to 13 ft are possible late Thursday. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all areas, with very steep and hazardous seas possible beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very steep sea conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather