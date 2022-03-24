CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

101 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS...

A shallow marine layer depth across the coastal waters will

produce areas of dense fog through Thursday morning. Mariners

should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one

nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for

exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

