CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep, swell dominated seas from the west to west-

northwest 14 to 18 feet at a dominant period of 16 to 18 seconds

today. Steep seas are expected to subside to 10 to 14 feet at

13 to 15 seconds tonight through the day on Wednesday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, through 5 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels.

Bar crossings will be especially treacherous, at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

